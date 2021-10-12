Olsson nets bids to design roundabouts adjacent to Standing Bear High School

The Lincoln Board of Education gave the green light Tuesday to a local engineering firm to move ahead with designs for streets that will border Standing Bear High School when it opens in two years.
The board approved three bids totaling $709,000 from Lincoln-based Olsson to draft designs for two roundabouts and additional street improvements near the site of Lincoln Public Schools' new high school in southeast Lincoln.
The largest of those bids is $368,000 to design a roundabout at 70th Street and Carger Lane to the north of an existing roundabout at 70th Street and Saltillo Road that was built in conjunction with the South Beltway project. Meanwhile, a $285,000 bid will go toward another roundabout at 77th Street and Saltillo Road.
A third bid, for $56,000, will go toward designing public streets that will cut through the Standing Bear site — Carger Lane, which will hook northwest of the school to the Grandview Estates housing development, and a section of South 77th Street north of the planned Saltillo Road roundabout.
LPS will pull from its 2020 bond fund to pay for a portion of the design work and eventual construction as part of a cost-share agreement with the city when it annexed the land for the school.
Residential developers typically pitch in to fund improvements to major arterial streets through fees the city collects when developers sell lots. But LPS won't have to pay those fees since it's not a residential developer, so it agreed to foot a portion of the total bill.
It's similar to agreements between LPS and the city to fund work on West Holdrege Street adjacent to Lincoln Northwest High School, which is set to open next year, and Yankee Woods Road next to Moore Middle School, the city's newest middle school, which opened in southeast Lincoln in 2017.
The arrangement is more cost-effective and convenient for both the city and school district, said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.
For one, it gives LPS more control over the timeline to ensure the streets are ready when Standing Bear High opens in the fall of 2023, Wieskamp said. And it also helps prevent unnecessary overlap between the school district and the city.
"We don't have to build something, tear some things out, rebuild some things; it's contiguous with our project," Wieskamp said.
The Standing Bear site will also include a complex of softball and soccer fields to be used by all Lincoln high schools.
With land studies mostly complete and design work approved, the bids for the actual construction of the projects will go out this winter, with plans to start the work in the spring.
The exact timeline will also depend on the ongoing work on the South Beltway taking shape just south of the site, which means LPS will have to coordinate with the city and the state on closing roads and setting up detours, Wieskamp said.
"We have to be mindful of those projects as well," he said.
