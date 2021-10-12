Olsson nets bids to design roundabouts adjacent to Standing Bear High School

It's similar to agreements between LPS and the city to fund work on West Holdrege Street adjacent to Lincoln Northwest High School, which is set to open next year, and Yankee Woods Road next to Moore Middle School, the city's newest middle school, which opened in southeast Lincoln in 2017.

The arrangement is more cost-effective and convenient for both the city and school district, said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.

For one, it gives LPS more control over the timeline to ensure the streets are ready when Standing Bear High opens in the fall of 2023, Wieskamp said. And it also helps prevent unnecessary overlap between the school district and the city.

"We don't have to build something, tear some things out, rebuild some things; it's contiguous with our project," Wieskamp said.

The Standing Bear site will also include a complex of softball and soccer fields to be used by all Lincoln high schools.

With land studies mostly complete and design work approved, the bids for the actual construction of the projects will go out this winter, with plans to start the work in the spring.