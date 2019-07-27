The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, whose courses satisfy the needs for those 50 years or older who love to learn, is joining forces with Global Perspectives: The Winter Lecture Series to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The hosts will present the 2019 Fall Symposium, “Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women’s Rights Here and Abroad,” on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the UNL Nebraska Innovation Campus.
The event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., costs $20 per person and includes lunch. Enrollment is limited to the first 300 to register. The event is open to the public; membership in OLLI is not required to attend this event.
The purpose of the symposium is to provide an educational event directed to participants, ages 55 and older, on a contemporary issue. The symposium is one of the centerpieces of OLLI’s Fall Term, which offers a wide array of 75 courses and events, and kicks off Sept. 3.
Scholars to speak
The Oct. 19 program will feature scholars from UNL and other institutions, as well as Nebraska women in elected office. Attendees will hear about the history of the struggles for women’s suffrage, the impact of women in elections over the past century, women’s involvement in elective office and the status of women’s rights on a global scale.
Keynote speaker will be Rhoda Howard-Hassmann, professor emeritus at the Wilfrid Laurier University in Hamilton, Ontario. She has written several books and articles on international women’s rights, and she was a consultant for the creation of UNL’s undergraduate program in human rights. Dr. Howard-Hassmann will address the status of women’s rights on a global scale. Since 2003, she has held a Canada Research Chair in International Human Rights at Wilfrid Laurier University.
Another speaker for the symposium will be Wendy Hind, professor of practice, School of Accountancy at UNL. She will discuss the effects women have had on politics in the U.S., especially in the last 50 years, as well as their effect in other nations. Hind recently stepped down as vice president for University Affairs at the University of Nebraska in order to return to her love of teaching and policy consulting. Her role at UNL also involved being in charge of government affairs. She is also a former associate professor and director of law, politics and society at Doane University.
Panel discussion
In addition to the featured speakers at the Oct. 19 symposium, panel members will discuss various topics related to women in politics. They are:
DiAnna Schimek, representative for the 27th Nebraska legislative district from 1988 to 2008;
Kathy Campbell, member of the Lancaster County board of commissioners from 1987 to 2003, and the 25th Nebraska legislative district representative from 2009 to 2017; and
Anna Wishart, current state senator representing the 27th Nebraska legislative district since 2017.
The panel moderator will be Charlyne Berens, emeritus professor, College of Journalism and Mass Communications at UNL and an OLLI at UNL member.
Contributing to awareness, solutions
“As is the case each year we present the fall symposium, we seek to provide valuable, in-depth information that results in a better-informed audience,” said Dr. Richard Dienstbier, emeritus professor, Psychology, UNL and planning committee member. “The issues of unstable governments, economic difficulties and conflicts between people of majority cultures and indigenous people will remain for years to come. We especially hope that in some way, this symposium can contribute to awareness and useful solutions,” Aguilar continued.
“We hope that each year’s topic leads to even more community interest in the major issues confronting humanity in the 21st century,” Dienstbier added. “We especially value a local and global perspective, hoping that our audience feels more engaged with all of humanity as a result of our program.”
Other contemporary issues classes
Other contemporary issues classes for OLLI at UNL’s Fall Term 1, which begins in early September, include:
- “The Challenge of Immigration Reform: Finding a Fix.” A look at "hot-button" topics such as chain migration, “birther” babies, border security, amnesty, temporary workers, the immigration lottery and other issues.
- “In Nothing We Trust? The Unraveling of the American Social Fabric." Employing evidence of trust and distrust, learn about the ties that bound us together as Americans and the consequences of their unraveling.
- “Disruption in Rural Healthcare." Learn about the challenges and solutions in rural healthcare, including the importance of regional medical centers, technology and non-physician practice clinicians.
- “Immunizations for a Lifetime.” Get an overview of vaccines recommended for different age groups and discuss factors related to acceptance of or hesitancy toward vaccination.
- “Changing the Climate on Climate Change.” Covers a broad range of topics, including the intersectionality of climate change with other environmental and societal issues.
- “There’s No Crying in Newsrooms: What Women Have Learned About What It Takes to Lead." Chronicles the rise of women in American newsrooms over the past 40 years.
Most courses ever
With a record-high 75 courses and events to choose from in the coming 2019 fall term, OLLI offers something for everyone. OLLI volunteers have put together a well-rounded lineup of courses catering to a wide range of interests, said Bob Michl, curriculum coordinator for OLLI at UNL.
Michl noted: “I’m excited by the number of courses we’re offering for the upcoming fall term. I’m continually amazed by the volume of suggestions submitted by the nearly 100 combined members of our curriculum subcommittees.”
The full-year membership fee remains at $75 (Aug. 1-July 31), and most courses are $5 per session. Registration for all OLLI courses will begin Tuesday, Aug. 20. The benefits of an OLLI membership include OLLI catalogs mailed to your home, some free programs and discounts from partners.
What is OLLI?
OLLI is a membership-based lifelong learning program for adults 50 years and above. The program offers non-credit courses, events, travel opportunities and lectures. OLLI is all about the joy of learning.
Membership is required to take most courses and events. Some events and activities, such as the Oct. 19 symposium, are open to non-members.
Dr. Dee Aguilar, coordinator of OLLI at UNL, said 1,691 members were on the books for the 2018-’19 OLLI year, which officially ends July 31.
To become a member, call the OLLI office at (402) 472-6265 or go online to www.olli.unl.edu