The year 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska (OLLI at UNL), Global Perspectives: the Winter Lecture Series and the League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County are jointly sponsoring a fall symposium commemorating the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
The program, "Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women's Rights Here and Abroad," features scholars from the University of Nebraska and other institutions, as well as Nebraska women in elected office. Speakers will address the history of the struggles for women's suffrage; the impact of women in elections over the past century, as well as women's involvement in elective office; and the status of women's rights on a global scale.
The symposium will take place Saturday, Oct 19, from 8:30 a.m.-2.p.m. at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive. The $20 fee includes lunch. The event is open to the public, and OLLI membership is not required. Registration can be made at olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.