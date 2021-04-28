Officials awaiting more details on Biden's plan for free community college

President Joe Biden said he would expand access to higher education as part of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan unveiled on Wednesday.

In an address before an abbreviated joint session of Congress, Biden said his providing four more years of public education would "change the dynamic" for many Americans.

Education "is the overwhelming reason that propelled us to where we got in the 20th century," Biden said, adding America was the "best-educated, best-prepared nation in the world."

Along with expanding early childhood education, Biden proposed offering two free years of community college, a plan expected to cost $109 billion.

Greg Adams, the executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, which enrolls more than 56,000 full-time and part-time students, said he would wait for more details, but added he was "not sure how practical" the president's plan is.

The early outline of the plan did not indicate which students would be covered, or whether states would be expected to provide a match, as in a 2015 proposal put forward by President Barack Obama.