NWU to offer full-tuition scholarships for Pell-eligible students

Nebraska Wesleyan University announced the Access NWU Scholarship to pay full tuition for students from families with household incomes at or below $60,000.

The renewable scholarship, which will begin in the fall 2021 semester, will use federal, state and institutional aid to help first-time Nebraska students who qualify for the federal student aid and who maintain at least a 2.0 grade-point average.

The liberal arts college in northeast Lincoln anticipates 100 students will qualify for the NWU Access Scholarship next year. Roughly 30% of all NWU students receive Pell grants.

Receiving the scholarship won't preclude students from securing other outside financial aid. Students can use additional scholarships or grants to cover room and board or other educational or living expenses.

NWU President Darrin Good, who was himself a Pell grant recipient, said the scholarship program is "very personal to me."

"Eliminating financial stresses allows these students to focus entirely on their academic and extracurricular experiences and further thrive in this environment," Good said in a statement.