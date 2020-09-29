NWU to offer full-tuition scholarships for Pell-eligible students

Nebraska Wesleyan University announced the Access NWU Scholarship to pay full tuition for students from families with household incomes at or below $60,000.
The renewable scholarship, which will begin in the fall 2021 semester, will use federal, state and institutional aid to help first-time Nebraska students who qualify for the federal student aid and who maintain at least a 2.0 grade-point average.
The liberal arts college in northeast Lincoln anticipates 100 students will qualify for the NWU Access Scholarship next year. Roughly 30% of all NWU students receive Pell grants.
Receiving the scholarship won't preclude students from securing other outside financial aid. Students can use additional scholarships or grants to cover room and board or other educational or living expenses.
NWU President Darrin Good, who was himself a Pell grant recipient, said the scholarship program is "very personal to me."
"Eliminating financial stresses allows these students to focus entirely on their academic and extracurricular experiences and further thrive in this environment," Good said in a statement.
The program is similar to the Nebraska Promise offered at the University of Nebraska, which pays full tuition for students from families with household incomes of $60,000 or less.
Nebraska Wesleyan also said it was increasing the amount of its Pathways Transfer Scholarship, which provides financial aid to students who have completed 18 credit hours at five different community colleges before transferring to NWU.
After previously offering $15,000 to students from Southeast Community College, Central Community College, Metropolitan Community College and Mid-Plains Community College in Nebraska, as well as Iowa Western Community College, the Pathways Transfer Scholarship will begin awarding $20,000 annually next year.
Since its inception in 2017, 160 transfer students have received the scholarship to attend NWU.
"Transfer students are an important part of our student body," Good said. "It's critical that we provide them with the same accessibility and affordability that we provide our traditional undergraduates."
