NWU planning to tear down Olin Hall after more than a half century of use

Nebraska Wesleyan University's governing board will move forward on a plan to raze Olin Lecture Hall, the former home of the liberal arts college's science and math programs.

Earlier this month, the NWU Board of Governors approved a resolution to tear down the three-story facility at the corner of 50th Street and Madison Avenue in northeast Lincoln.

The total cost of the demolition project is $1.8 million, according to minutes kept at the meeting, but no timeline for removal has been decided.

The private university has not yet applied for a demolition permit from the City of Lincoln.

Nebraska Wesleyan moved most of the academic programs housed in Olin Hall to the Duane W. Acklie Hall of Science, which opened in early 2019.

The $29 million facility, which features 15 labs and six classrooms spread across 80,000 square feet, the first academic building opened at NWU since 1981, is now home to the biology, chemistry and psychology programs.

Olin Lecture Hall was a state-of-the-art science education facility when it opened in the winter of 1968 as one of 77 similar facilities funded through the Olin Foundation in the mid-1960s.

The philanthropic organization, started by Franklin W. Olin, gave NWU a $2.3 million grant in 1966 to build and furnish the hall, which at the time was the largest foundation grant made to a Nebraska college or university for a specific purpose, The Lincoln Star reported.

Prior to the Olin Foundation grant, the largest gift was a $1.5 million grant from the Kellogg Foundation to the University of Nebraska to build the Nebraska Center.

Spokesman Hunter Reeves said as the discussion over removing Olin Hall continues, NWU is looking at ways to improve space utilization and collaboration among departments at its other facilities.

"Many STEM students have walked the halls of Olin since its construction in the late 1960s," he said. "It has been an important academic building for over 60 years of NWU's history."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.