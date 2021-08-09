NU's student governments call on regents to reject critical race theory proposal

"This resolution undermines the mission and values of the University of Nebraska by attempting to influence curriculum and decrease opportunities for critical thinking and exchange of knowledge," the student regents said in a statement.

"There is no doubt in our minds that the chilling message sent by this resolution would make it harder for Nebraska to recruit and retain young people," they continued.

Regents will consider Pillen's resolution Friday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Varner Hall board room at 3835 Holdrege St.

Last week, in a statement, Pillen said "Nebraskans want the confidence of knowing their tax and tuition dollars cannot be used to force critical race theory on anyone at the University of Nebraska.

"Students should be educated, not indoctrinated," he said.

In their resolution, the student government leaders said NU's "world-class faculty are best positioned to determine curriculum and establish space for critical, independent thinking."

Critical race theory is a framework to examine systemic inequities stemming from racial discrimination and has typically been taught at law schools and at the graduate level.