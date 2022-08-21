NU's deferred maintenance program making headway, providing economic boost

Replacing roofs, paving new sidewalks and replacing light bulbs aren't the kind of projects that big-time donors normally flock to when the University of Nebraska comes calling.

But leaky ceilings, jagged walkways and dim classrooms are the kinds of things students and faculty notice on campus — and expect the university to do something about.

NU is working at a frenzied pace to do so, addressing an $800 million backlog of projects through legislation (LB384) by Sen. John Stinner of Gering that increased state and university funding to address those needs through 2062.

A little more than a year after securing $400 million in bond financing to begin shortening its list of deferred maintenance, NU has spent $57.9 million on roughly 80 projects, according to data provided by the university.

And 94% of the funds spent to date have gone to Nebraska companies, the majority to contractors in Lincoln and Omaha, where NU’s largest campuses are located, but also to firms in Kearney, Grand Island, North Platte and Chadron.

NU has — so far — spent nearly $200,000 replacing windows at Oldfather Hall and $51,000 upgrading generator transfer switches at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, among other projects.

More than $6.6 million has been spent so far upgrading the heating and cooling systems and building envelope of Warner Hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, while $616,000 has been spent to waterproof three sides of the Criss Library at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Dozens of other efforts — tuck point masonry, asbestos removal and lighting upgrades — are also ongoing across NU, the kind of "unsexy" projects LB384 was designed to tackle, administrators said.

"That was the intent: to go in and use this money for a lot of those projects that are important but not noticeable, at least until something breaks," said Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president of business and finance.

While NU has experienced generous support from donors and philanthropic groups in recent years, particularly as new buildings have or will change the face of a campus, Kabourek said those individuals are not always excited about "replacing sewer pipes or broken air conditioners."

And the funds built into campus budgets for maintenance projects have not always kept up with what's been needed, particularly when there are 900 university-owned buildings across the state.

NU worked with a consultant to identify and prioritize a list of deferred maintenance projects before it approached Stinner in 2021 about carrying a bill in the Legislature to boost funding for the program.

That allowed NU to hit the ground running when LB384 was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, immediately locking in $400 million in bond financing at a record-low interest rate of 2.9%.

At the time, NU President Ted Carter said the ability to capture financing at a low cost would save taxpayers an estimated $1.5 billion over the next four decades.

Those savings have already become evident, Carter said this week, as inflation has put a squeeze on the economy, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates several times.

Had the university waited until this year to try and secure financing for its deferred maintenance program, NU would have had to pay somewhere in the range of 4.5% interest over the life of the bond — roughly $6 million more in interest per year.

“Now, multiply that over 40 years, and we’re talking about serious money,” Carter said, adding it was also "a major win for current and future students, faculty and staff."

Kabourek said the pace of work being done across NU will increase over the next two to three years, as the university adheres to IRS rules for entities that issue tax-exempt bonds requiring them to spend 85% of the proceeds within a 36-month time frame.

Coming projects will be bigger and more expensive including entire facility replacements in some cases, like a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at UNL, before the university narrows its scale beginning in 2025.

During the second phase, NU anticipates using existing maintenance funds as well as a new fund created through LB384, which requires the university to set aside an amount equal to 2% of the cost of any new building projects into an account designated for deferred maintenance.

Then, in 2030-31, NU will once again look for favorable market conditions for a second round of bond financing that would address the remainder of its backlog.

"We want to build in some flexibility," Kabourek said. "We don't want to tie the next administration's hands for 40 years on this, but there is rhyme and reason to our thinking."

Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, the board chairman, said NU's deferred maintenance program is a "prime example of the long-term, disciplined approach" to tackling what was once a daunting challenge.

"We struck at exactly the right time, and it's already paying dividends for Nebraskans and creating economic growth for our state," Phares said.

Kabourek said while many of the projects won't be noticed by the general public, things like new concrete and working air conditioners play a role in drawing people to NU's campuses.

"We like to say students and faculty buy with their eyes," he said. "They want world-class facilities that are well-maintained."