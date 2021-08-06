NU won't require students get vaccinated; recommends indoor mask wearing

Faculty, students and staff at the University of Nebraska who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will be encouraged — but not required — to wear masks indoors when classes resume later this month, the university said Friday.
Meanwhile, those not vaccinated are required to wear masks in campus buildings in order to slow the spread of the virus, in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the university is recommending all members of its community get a vaccine, it is not requiring faculty, students or staff to prove their vaccination status, instead asking them to operate on the honor system.
More than 600 colleges and universities across the country have put in place requirements that students be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall, including Creighton University, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Doane University in Nebraska.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will follow the protocols outlined by NU President Ted Carter, but will allow for some flexibility in where masks are required on campus, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in an email.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha is the lone exemption.
As a health science facility where students visit other hospitals and health clinics, many of which have mask and vaccine requirements in place, UNMC is requiring indoor mask use for all students, faculty and staff.
UNL is following the guidelines put forward by Carter, but will allow faculty members who have family members unable to get vaccinated to request students wear masks in their classrooms.
Vaccine clinics for anyone in the UNL community will be hosted at the Devaney Sports Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 15-19, and walk-up clinics are scheduled for the City and East Campus unions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 25-26.
UNL previously announced that students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to complete one "reentry saliva-based testing" round between Aug. 15-22.
Those who have been vaccinated will then be exempt from future saliva-based testing, while those who haven't gotten a shot will be required to participate in several rounds of weekly tests.
"We have come so far since the beginning of this global pandemic, but we have not yet completed our journey," Green wrote to students in an email Friday.
Although infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the delta variant are increasing, Green said UNL would continue to consult with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
"As they monitor the continued rise of the delta variant in Nebraska and Lancaster County, we will continue to make any necessary adjustments," Green said. "Safety across our community, who come to us from across our state, nation and the globe, is our first priority."
