NU won't require students get vaccinated; recommends indoor mask wearing

UNL is following the guidelines put forward by Carter, but will allow faculty members who have family members unable to get vaccinated to request students wear masks in their classrooms.

Vaccine clinics for anyone in the UNL community will be hosted at the Devaney Sports Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 15-19, and walk-up clinics are scheduled for the City and East Campus unions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 25-26.

UNL previously announced that students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to complete one "reentry saliva-based testing" round between Aug. 15-22.

Those who have been vaccinated will then be exempt from future saliva-based testing, while those who haven't gotten a shot will be required to participate in several rounds of weekly tests.

"We have come so far since the beginning of this global pandemic, but we have not yet completed our journey," Green wrote to students in an email Friday.

Although infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the delta variant are increasing, Green said UNL would continue to consult with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.