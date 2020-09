NU will waive $45 fee for in-state students who apply in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In-state students wishing to attend the University of Nebraska will have the application fee waived in October as part of a systemwide effort to encourage more students to seek higher education.

NU will waive the $45 application fee for first-time freshmen and transfer students applying to enroll at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in fall 2021.

To get the application fee waived, students should enter the code "NUforNE" on the online application form.

President Ted Carter said the fee waiver, which will be available from Oct. 1-18, is the latest effort to remove barriers to higher education for Nebraska students and families.

"Offering an application fee waiver is one more step we can take to support Nebraskans and further expand access — especially among low-income and first-generation students who have historically been underrepresented in higher education," Carter said in a statement.

NU has also offered free tuition to Nebraska students from families with household incomes at or below $60,000, announced a two-year freeze on tuition and reduced the tuition price for online classes this year.