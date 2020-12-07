NU will hold in-person classes, looking to expand COVID testing for spring semester

Campus leaders across the University of Nebraska system are developing plans to expand coronavirus testing before students return for the spring semester, President Ted Carter said Monday.
At the first of three coronavirus-themed news conferences hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts this week, Carter said "significantly more testing" is part of NU's plan to hold in-person classes beginning in late January.
Earlier this year, NU partnered with Test Nebraska to provide free tests for students on its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.
The state-sponsored program will likely continue while each of the campuses develops further plans for how it will detect spread of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.
Carter said Monday that could include requiring students to get tested before they return to campus, although he added the caveat that the plans were still being formed and announcements would be made in the coming weeks.
"You can expect more testing to be done," Carter said.
After being one of the first universities in the country to announce its intentions to hold classes in-person for the fall following the move to remote learning last spring, Carter said the semester, which wrapped up at Thanksgiving, was a success.
He praised faculty, students and staff for "a very well executed, safely navigated return to the classroom."
"Were we perfect? No. Were there some cases? There were," Carter said, adding the total cases amounted to a small part of NU's 51,000 students and 16,000 faculty.
Following an initial outbreak at the onset of the semester, Carter said NU students changed their behaviors to control the spread of the virus and ensure in-person classes could continue.
At UNL, a total of 20,436 tests done have been done since Aug. 12, with a total of 1,899 positives. UNO has reported a total of 487 cases since Aug. 23.
NU reported two hospitalizations this fall, both of which were done out of an abundance of caution, according to Carter. The student and staff member who were hospitalized have since recovered, he added.
Looking ahead, Carter said he anticipates steps taken by the university to freeze tuition prices, cut costs for in-state students from medium-income households and other measures will continue to draw more students to NU.
Carter said NU has seen a 7% increase in applications over last year. Part of the increase is due in part to the waiver of an application fee NU announced in October.
NU president talks U.S. Space Command
Carter also said he believes Nebraska's Offutt Air Force Base should be considered to become the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command.
Nebraska, which is already home to the U.S. Strategic Command and the Marine Corps Forces Space Command, was one of six locations narrowed down from a pool of 24 under consideration to become the home the command, according to reports.
The Pentagon is expected to choose the new unified command's headquarters early next year.
As a former naval flight officer and superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy, Carter said SPACECOM would benefit the same way STRATCOM has in the Cornhusker State.
In addition to a low cost of living and high quality of life, Carter said NU could serve SPACECOM the same way it does STRATCOM, with a partner willing to "shift dynamically" to meet its needs.
The National Strategic Research Institute was established in 2010 to connect university research with the needs of STRATCOM. NU has also created academic programs like the Space, Cyber and Telecommunications Law program at UNL, as well as the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center at UNO.
Plus, Carter added, if SPACECOM decided to set down roots in Nebraska, bringing an estimated 1,400 military and civilian personnel here, it would find a welcoming place for its efforts.
"The state of Nebraska embraces its military members and veterans like no place I've been before," he said. "It's very special."
