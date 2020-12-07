NU will hold in-person classes, looking to expand COVID testing for spring semester

Nebraska, which is already home to the U.S. Strategic Command and the Marine Corps Forces Space Command, was one of six locations narrowed down from a pool of 24 under consideration to become the home the command, according to reports.

The Pentagon is expected to choose the new unified command's headquarters early next year.

As a former naval flight officer and superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy, Carter said SPACECOM would benefit the same way STRATCOM has in the Cornhusker State.

In addition to a low cost of living and high quality of life, Carter said NU could serve SPACECOM the same way it does STRATCOM, with a partner willing to "shift dynamically" to meet its needs.

The National Strategic Research Institute was established in 2010 to connect university research with the needs of STRATCOM. NU has also created academic programs like the Space, Cyber and Telecommunications Law program at UNL, as well as the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center at UNO.

Plus, Carter added, if SPACECOM decided to set down roots in Nebraska, bringing an estimated 1,400 military and civilian personnel here, it would find a welcoming place for its efforts.