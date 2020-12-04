NU to offer more transparency about investments amid calls to divest from fossil fuels

Students across the University of Nebraska system have called on administrators to fully divest from fossil fuel companies, part of a nationwide movement in higher education.

Ted Carter, NU's system president, said achieving that goal would be difficult in a short time frame.

There's no way to flip a switch and immediately divest, he said, as investments are often intertwined across various funds in complicated ways.

But Carter, who is wrapping up his first year at Nebraska, said the university will begin looking for opportunities to do so, citing the passion students have demonstrated for the issue.

"It's obviously a topic our students — and I — care a lot about," Carter said. "We are actively engaged on the issue. Doing nothing about this is not an option."

On Friday, during a meeting of the NU Board of Regents, students once again addressed their elected leaders, imploring them to consider an immediate and full divestment from fossil fuels.

"The University of Nebraska has a moral and fiduciary responsibility to do so," said Christopher Dethlefs, a second-year student at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.