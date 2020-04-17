NU to guarantee free tuition for students from middle-income families

The University of Nebraska on Friday announced it will guarantee free tuition to Nebraska students from families at or below the median household income in the state later this year.
President Ted Carter announced the initiative, which he is calling the "Nebraska Promise" during Friday's meeting of the NU Board of Regents.
The $5 million program won't require any additional funding from the state.
Rather, NU will reallocate money from existing initiatives to fund the "Nebraska Promise," which is expected to offer free tuition to roughly 1,000 students with family incomes at or below $60,000 starting this fall.
Median household income in Nebraska is $59,596, according to the latest Census estimates.
"This program is about taking care of the people of Nebraska," Carter said. "We know families are struggling right now, who are rethinking every dollar, perhaps rethinking higher education.
"We want you to know the University of Nebraska is here for you," Carter said during Friday's meeting, which was conducted with the teleconference software Zoom.
Undergraduate students who qualify can get free tuition at NU's campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, including the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
The Nebraska Promise is an extension of NU's Collegebound Nebraska, which offered free tuition to students who qualify for federal Pell Grants, or students from families with financial need.
Carter said the proposal emerged during a 5-year strategic planning process he launched after starting at NU on Jan. 1.
This is a developing story. Follow JournalStar.com for updates.
