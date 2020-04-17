NU to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska on Friday announced it will guarantee free tuition to Nebraska students from families at or below the median household income in the state beginning later this year.

The Nebraska Promise, introduced by President Ted Carter during Friday's meeting of the NU Board of Regents, is expected to pay tuition costs for an estimated 1,000 students whose family incomes are at or below $60,000.

"This program is about taking care of the people of Nebraska," Carter said during the meeting, which was conducted virtually through Zoom.

"We know families are struggling right now. We are rethinking every dollar. They are, perhaps, rethinking higher education," he added. "We want you to know the University of Nebraska is here for you."

The idea for the free tuition program emerged during a strategic planning process Carter convened in January after taking over as president of the university system.

Carter said he initially envisioned enacting new programs designed to boost enrollment of nonresident and international students, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic changed his thinking.