NU to give employees 80 hours paid leave amid COVID-19 pandemic

University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care because of school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ted Carter said Saturday.

In an email to the university system, Carter said the paid leave is available to all employees, including temporary and student workers, as well as part-time employees in prorated amounts upon supervisor approval.

The policy also applies to employees who are in non-leave eligible positions.

NU announced Thursday it was suspending all in-person classes for the remainder of the semester and would extend its spring break to two weeks as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus continued to grow in the U.S. Classes will reconvene in online-only or remote teaching formats beginning March 30.

The university has also canceled all study-abroad programs for the remainder of the semester, and will evaluate summer travel plans this coming week.

Students can remain in the residence halls, access libraries and other services on campus but are encouraged to practice social distancing.