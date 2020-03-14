NU to give employees 80 hours paid leave amid COVID-19 pandemic

University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care because of school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ted Carter said Saturday.
In an email to the university system, Carter said the paid leave is available to all employees, including temporary and student workers, as well as part-time employees in prorated amounts upon supervisor approval.
The policy also applies to employees who are in non-leave eligible positions.
NU announced Thursday it was suspending all in-person classes for the remainder of the semester and would extend its spring break to two weeks as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus continued to grow in the U.S. Classes will reconvene in online-only or remote teaching formats beginning March 30.
The university has also canceled all study-abroad programs for the remainder of the semester, and will evaluate summer travel plans this coming week.
Students can remain in the residence halls, access libraries and other services on campus but are encouraged to practice social distancing.
Carter said that while the university campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney remain open, supervisors are expected to give their employees "as much flexibility as possible" in choosing how they want to work, whether that is remotely from home or during non-business hours.
"However, we also know that not every job can be performed at home -- and that unique challenges require unique solutions," he added. "My hope is that the option of emergency administrative leave gives you the additional peace of mind as you care for your families, protect your health and continue to deliver on the vital mission of the University of Nebraska."
If an individual's circumstances require more than the 80 hours approved by Carter, employees would first utilize NU's current paid leave policies and practices, the email states, adding that those policies are being reviewed to determine if any more flexibility can be afforded.
Any absences will not be charged against the eligible Family Medical Leave Act time held by employees.
While employees do not need a doctor's note to justify their absence, NU is requiring a doctor's note before employees can return to work if they experience an illness or are quarantined because of the virus.
