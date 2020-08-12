NU to expand requirements for scholarships to out-of-state students

"Our highest priority is taking care of students and families," Carter said in a statement. "That includes students outside Nebraska who want to be part of the University of Nebraska family.

"To any student outside Nebraska who's thinking of coming here, we say: There's a great opportunity for you at the University of Nebraska," he added.

Regents are scheduled to meet in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a new venue.

Instead of the basement board room at Varner Hall, the board will convene in the more spacious Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center.

Two regents — Howard Hawks and Barbara Weitz, both of Omaha — will take part in the meeting virtually from Baxter Arena in Omaha, which is also open to the public.

Friday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Other agenda items include: