NU to cut $43M in response to COVID-19; Carter outlines 3-year budget plan

The University of Nebraska will seek to cut $43 million over the next three years because of the coronavirus pandemic, which upended the 2019-20 school year and created future uncertainties.

While the plan calls for "significant permanent cuts" to NU's state-aided budget, which is funded through state appropriations and tuition revenue, President Ted Carter said the shortfall was below earlier projections.

In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter and Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business and finance, estimated the university system would take a hit in excess of $50 million.

On Friday, Carter said NU would begin cost-cutting measures brought on by the pandemic, which will result in a loss of tuition revenue from nonresident and international students.

NU will also freeze tuition for students during the next biennium -- the 2021-21 and 2022-23 academic years -- and will impose a pay freeze for all non-unionized faculty and staff for the 2020-21 school year.

The budget also asks for 2% more in state appropriations over the next two years, what NU called a "modest increase" reflective of its efforts to be a good partner to state lawmakers during the crisis.