NU to cut $43M in response to COVID-19; Carter outlines 3-year budget plan
NU to cut $43M in response to COVID-19; Carter outlines 3-year budget plan

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaks during the State of the University address at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The University of Nebraska will seek to cut $43 million over the next three years because of the coronavirus pandemic, which upended the 2019-20 school year and created future uncertainties.

While the plan calls for "significant permanent cuts" to NU's state-aided budget, which is funded through state appropriations and tuition revenue, President Ted Carter said the shortfall was below earlier projections.

In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter and Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business and finance, estimated the university system would take a hit in excess of $50 million.

UNL to require masks in all campus buildings — and some outdoor spaces — this fall

On Friday, Carter said NU would begin cost-cutting measures brought on by the pandemic, which will result in a loss of tuition revenue from nonresident and international students.

NU will also freeze tuition for students during the next biennium -- the 2021-21 and 2022-23 academic years -- and will impose a pay freeze for all non-unionized faculty and staff for the 2020-21 school year.

The budget also asks for 2% more in state appropriations over the next two years, what NU called a "modest increase" reflective of its efforts to be a good partner to state lawmakers during the crisis.

NU to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families

And it also calls for $20 million during the next biennium to improve student access and success initiatives for underrepresented students.

Carter's proposed budget, which will go before the NU Board of Regents next week, also includes the Nebraska Promise, which will pay full tuition for as many as 1,000 students from median income households.

"A high degree of uncertainty will be part of the new normal," Carter said in the budget document.

A resurgence of the coronavirus could mean deeper cuts, while a rapid economic recovery could help prevent some cuts from taking place, he added.

"While a three-year budget plan is being used to be as strategic and thoughtful about cuts as possible, many future variables may impact our financial position."

University of Nebraska will freeze tuition for two years

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

