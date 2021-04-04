NU to consider adopting environmental, social factors policy for investing endowment funds

The proposed policy was the result of extensive discussions between student leaders pushing for full divestment, NU administrators who would be responsible for implementing it, and regents with business and finance backgrounds initially skeptical of the idea, Miller said.

It was often daunting, the Crete native said: "I'm very conscious of the fact that in these meetings, I'm usually the only young person, and the only woman."

But with the goal of getting something passed before her time on the board was up, Miller said she took advantage of the opportunities "to meet those people where they are," all the while advocating on behalf of the students who wanted to see a change occur.

"It's easy for this conversation about investments, the fossil fuel industry, climate change and global warming to very easily get politicized and become an argument or a space for misunderstandings," Miller said. "We had to keep finding progress and ways to move this forward."

Ultimately, Miller said finding an agreement the regents could get behind was made easier by the work of others, particularly the students in Divest NU, who in addition to making their case during public meetings had also continued to reach out to regents on their own.