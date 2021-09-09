NU system will mandate sexual misconduct training for students, employees

The initiative out of the NU system office comes on the heels of measures announced at UNL last week.

Speaking to student government leaders, Chancellor Ronnie Green outlined a series of first steps the campus will take to increase training and provide resources to those who have experienced sexual assault, dating or domestic violence, stalking or harassment on campus.

Those include increasing the number of advocates on the UNL campus from two to four, partnering with Voices of Hope to provide resources for victims, requiring trainings beginning in 2022, hiring a director of education on sexual assault and creating a more visible place on campus for survivors to seek services.

While it might take some time to fully implement the new systemwide policy, NU will conduct a survey in the spring “to assess issues relevant to sexual misconduct, including student behavior, safety and well-being,” as well as to assess how well processes and resources are working -- the first time NU has gauged student opinions about these matters.

According to Carter’s memo, the climate survey will be conducted once every two years. At his last position, as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, midshipmen were surveyed annually.