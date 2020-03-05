NU suspending all out-of-country student travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the University of Nebraska announced Thursday it is suspending all university-sponsored student travel outside of the U.S. for the remainder of the spring semester.

In an email to the UNL campus, Chancellor Ronnie Green said while there are no known cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, outside of those in quarantine at Nebraska Medicine, postponing student travel overseas is in line with steps taken by other colleges and universities.

The decision — which is uniform across the NU system — follows the cancellation of all university-sponsored trips to China for the spring and summer and recalling students in South Korea and Italy after the federal government raised the travel warning on those countries.

"Through our consultation with medical officials, and consistent with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are pragmatic steps we can take in an effort to keep our community protected in this rapidly evolving situation," Green wrote.

UNL will allow students studying abroad in countries not affected by the coronavirus outbreak to finish their terms and will make a decision on March 15 whether to move ahead on summer travel for students.