NU suspending all out-of-country student travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the University of Nebraska announced Thursday it is suspending all university-sponsored student travel outside of the U.S. for the remainder of the spring semester.
In an email to the UNL campus, Chancellor Ronnie Green said while there are no known cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, outside of those in quarantine at Nebraska Medicine, postponing student travel overseas is in line with steps taken by other colleges and universities.
The decision — which is uniform across the NU system — follows the cancellation of all university-sponsored trips to China for the spring and summer and recalling students in South Korea and Italy after the federal government raised the travel warning on those countries.
"Through our consultation with medical officials, and consistent with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are pragmatic steps we can take in an effort to keep our community protected in this rapidly evolving situation," Green wrote.
UNL will allow students studying abroad in countries not affected by the coronavirus outbreak to finish their terms and will make a decision on March 15 whether to move ahead on summer travel for students.
Faculty and staff trips overseas have not been suspended, Green added, but administrators ask those employees to "carefully consider whether your travel (domestic or international) is essential or might be canceled or postponed to a later day."
The decisions to cancel university-sponsored trips do not affect personal travel, however. With spring break scheduled for later this month, Green asked UNL's students, faculty and staff "to be thoughtful about personal international travel."
On March 1, the CDC issued new guidance to institutions of higher education, urging them to consider pulling back students abroad in light of the "dynamic" outbreak of the virus.
"Given the speed and spread and the number of countries experiencing human-to-human transmission, (institutions of higher education) should evaluate the risks associated with choosing to maintain programs abroad and take the appropriate proactive measures," the CDC said.
The guidance to consider canceling all current and upcoming student trips overseas was unprecedented in its scope, according to the Forum on Education Abroad, and a bit confusing.
The nonprofit organization advocating for students to travel and study in other countries urged universities to consider the CDC's recommendation "as guidance to consider."
"It is not a directive that is being handed down," the Forum wrote on its website March 2. "Instead, the CDC is asking our field to consider postponing or canceling student foreign exchange programs."
The Forum said students are not as likely to succumb to a virus like COVID-19 — the most at-risk populations are older and those with compromised immune systems — and are more supported by their institutions than independent travelers would be.
But, the Forum added, universities should review their situations and policies and make the decisions that are best for them.
"Look to what they are saying and recommending and then scale it so that it fits your context," the group wrote.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Nebraska Wesleyan University continues to monitor and assess the situation and consult with the State Department, the CDC and the World Health Organization, spokeswoman Sara Olson said in an email.
Doane University has fewer than two dozen students studying abroad, a spokesman said, but none in the countries affected. An upcoming recruiting trip to China scheduled for later this month was canceled.
The liberal arts college in Crete already has a pandemic plan in place, Ryan Mueksch said, and has formed an “assessment team” to begin revising that plan in preparation for the current outbreak.
Likewise, Union College in Lincoln has mobilized a task force to work with local health officials to ensure the campus is prepared to protect its community, spokesman Ryan Teller said.
"Union students studying or volunteering abroad have not been asked to return to the United States at this time," Teller said, "but the school is keeping a close eye on each student's situation and taking into account CDC recommendations."
Also on Thursday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney announced it was canceling an upcoming study abroad trip to the Czech Republic. The decision to cancel the March 16 trip affects 11 students and one faculty member.
"The decision is not made lightly, but student health and safety is our primary concern," said Tim Burkink, UNK's assistant vice chancellor for international affairs.
Other UNK-sponsored travel overseas has also been canceled, the university said in a news release.
UNL's Green said the university has also established a COVID-19 TASK Force that is communicating with public health officials, the NU system, experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and others to evaluate any additional steps that may need to be addressed should the virus find its way to Lincoln.
The task force set up a website (unl.edu/covid19) to provide information on best prevention practices and what to do if a student feels sick, as well as a current travel policy and events calendar.
Green said UNL is committed to the safety of the campus community.
"As this situation continues to unfold, we ask our students, faculty and staff to demonstrate support and compassion as this potentially impacts us all and could happen to anyone," he wrote.
