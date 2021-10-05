NU, state colleges see 'very unique opportunity' with one-time federal funds

With more than $1 billion in federal funding available to the state, Nebraska's colleges and universities brought forward a menu of ideas for addressing the state's biggest challenges through a one-time infusion of money.

The hearing before the Appropriation Committee on Tuesday was the first step for lawmakers to hear proposals for how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money beginning in January.

Leaders from the state's public higher education systems highlighted proposals ranging from new brick-and-mortar facilities to expanding programs in areas where Nebraska is experiencing shortages of workers.

The University of Nebraska identified nine projects totaling an estimated $195 million that President Ted Carter said the land-grant institution was uniquely positioned to deliver.

“We’ve spent the last six to seven months talking to our chancellors and other leaders about what type of big ideas we could bring to the legislators that would allow us to make a difference in the lives of Nebraskans,” Carter said in a phone interview in advance of Tuesday's hearing.

Although the total cost to the projects was high, Carter said the amount could be scaled to fit inside the wide range of projects put before lawmakers in the coming year.