NU's president-elect on the job beginning Monday

Ted Carter will begin as president-elect of the University of Nebraska on Monday, starting the clock on a little more than two-week transition period before he assumes full leadership Jan. 1.
He’ll spend next week — the last of the fall semester before students leave for winter break — getting to know Varner Hall staff, attending a speaking engagement with Lincoln business leaders, and meeting with the board of the National Strategic Research Institute in Omaha.
Thursday, Carter will likely attend a meeting of the NU Board of Regents called to finalize a revised contract — the material parts of the contract will not be changed from what regents approved last week — and to create a “Presidential Transition Committee.”
According to an agenda item published last week, the committee “will advise, assist, and support President-elect Carter as he assumes his duties” as NU’s president.
The agenda item does not indicate who will be on the committee, however.
You have free articles remaining.
After his first week on the job, Carter will return to Suffolk, Virginia, where he owns a home with his wife, Lynda. He said his family will be split between Nebraska and Virginia until their house is sold.
While in Lincoln, Carter will live in a downtown Lincoln condo provided by a donor until several minor repairs are completed at the home owned by the University of Nebraska Foundation at 9300 Tuscan Court near Firethorn Golf Club.
The university declined to identify the owner of the privately owned condo.
In an email, Brian Hastings, president and CEO of the NU Foundation, said the foundation sold its downtown Lincoln condo several years ago, finding it “more economical to have the space donated by donors and developers.”
“We are fortunate to have donors who host events in their homes, underwrite the cost of events in their clubs, and provide support in a variety of different ways to help the university,” Hastings said.
“More times than not, philanthropists do things to be helpful without the expectation of receiving anything in return — they don’t want recognition, they don’t want credit, they don’t want anything other than to help.”
Carter said he’s thankful to “have a place to lay my head,” as his calendar fills up with meetings and speaking engagements across the state. He said he also plans to start building relationships with state lawmakers when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 8.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS