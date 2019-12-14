NU's president-elect on the job beginning Monday

Ted Carter will begin as president-elect of the University of Nebraska on Monday, starting the clock on a little more than two-week transition period before he assumes full leadership Jan. 1.

He’ll spend next week — the last of the fall semester before students leave for winter break — getting to know Varner Hall staff, attending a speaking engagement with Lincoln business leaders, and meeting with the board of the National Strategic Research Institute in Omaha.

Thursday, Carter will likely attend a meeting of the NU Board of Regents called to finalize a revised contract — the material parts of the contract will not be changed from what regents approved last week — and to create a “Presidential Transition Committee.”

According to an agenda item published last week, the committee “will advise, assist, and support President-elect Carter as he assumes his duties” as NU’s president.

The agenda item does not indicate who will be on the committee, however.

After his first week on the job, Carter will return to Suffolk, Virginia, where he owns a home with his wife, Lynda. He said his family will be split between Nebraska and Virginia until their house is sold.