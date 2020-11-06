NU researchers to look for countermeasures to chemical, biological weapons

University of Nebraska researchers will look for ways that existing treatments could be repurposed to mitigate exposures to chemical or biological weapons war fighters may encounter on the battlefield.

The $10.3 million contract between the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the NU system's National Strategic Research Institute will engage researchers at UNL and UNMC over the next four years to develop responses to various threats.

The order from the Department of Defense is part of the $92 million contract renewal it signed with the National Strategic Research Institute earlier this year.

Key to the project will be the Nebraska Drug Development Pipeline, which allows researchers across the university system to study molecules that can be used for prevention and treatment.

Several research teams will work on the project:

* Dr. Daniel Monaghan, a professor of pharmacology and experimental neuroscience at UNMC, studies the biochemical and physiological effects of novel drugs on the nervous system.

* Dr. Daushik Patel, a UNMC professor of cellular and integrative physiology, will lead a team to study the effects of chemical agents on the cardiovascular and renal systems.