NU regents will consider expanding admission policies

Adding a third performance requirement also eases the pressure on students to score high on a college entrance exam, Fritz said, while ensuring they "ultimately prove themselves in some way."

The proposal that will go before regents also allows for admissions officers to give special consideration to students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, first-generation students, those graduating from high schools with historically low attendance to four-year institutions and "students who have meaningful experience gained from working with individuals from diverse backgrounds."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But it limits the number of instances special merit can be used to make admissions decisions to 25% of first-time students.

Finally, regents will consider lifting additional requirements such as the completion of core classes for transfer students carrying 24 credit hours into NU.

Fritz said the proposed changes are intended to keep NU's three undergraduate campuses open and accessible to every student who wants to pursue a college degree.

"We believe in access, and we want to cast the net broadly, want people to understand we'll do what it takes to get you to college, while acknowledging we might not all start in the same place," she said.