NU regents will consider expanding admission policies

Lincoln Public Schools is among the growing number of high schools in Nebraska and other states to no longer assign students a class rank.
And more and more postsecondary institutions are ditching requirements students take the ACT or SAT college entrance exams before they can gain admission.
The University of Nebraska is poised to add to its academic performance requirements, bringing the admissions practices of its undergraduate campuses more in line with both national trends.
The NU Board of Regents is slated to vote on the changes Friday, the first meeting of the governing body in 2020.
Currently, applicants to UNL, UNO or UNK must be ranked in the top 50% of their graduating high school class or achieve a composite score of 20 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam or the equivalent on the SAT.
If approved by regents, admissions officers would be able to consider the qualifications of students who have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average after their junior year of high school in lieu of both.
"This change really is in step with what's happening nationally," said Susan Fritz, NU's executive vice president and provost. "So many high schools in Nebraska and other states no longer use class rank, so we have to find another means to address academic performance."
Adding a third performance requirement also eases the pressure on students to score high on a college entrance exam, Fritz said, while ensuring they "ultimately prove themselves in some way."
The proposal that will go before regents also allows for admissions officers to give special consideration to students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, first-generation students, those graduating from high schools with historically low attendance to four-year institutions and "students who have meaningful experience gained from working with individuals from diverse backgrounds."
But it limits the number of instances special merit can be used to make admissions decisions to 25% of first-time students.
Finally, regents will consider lifting additional requirements such as the completion of core classes for transfer students carrying 24 credit hours into NU.
Fritz said the proposed changes are intended to keep NU's three undergraduate campuses open and accessible to every student who wants to pursue a college degree.
"We believe in access, and we want to cast the net broadly, want people to understand we'll do what it takes to get you to college, while acknowledging we might not all start in the same place," she said.
The changes could help NU meet some of its other goals, such as growing enrollment and meeting the workforce demands in the state.
A 2018 study by the National Association for College Admission Counseling of 28 public and private colleges found test-optional admissions policies boosted the numbers of students applying for admission and also improved the diversity of the student body.
College graduates are also more likely to earn $1 million more than those without college degrees during their lifetimes, according to a study by the Association of Public Land Grant Universities, and as much as $32,000 annually filling high-demand jobs.
Other agenda items include:
* Friday's meeting will be the first for President Ted Carter, who took office leading the NU system Jan. 1
* Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus will succeed Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln as chairman. The board will elect a new vice chairman for 2020.
* The board will consider establishing the Nebraska Governance and Technology Center at the UNL College of Law. The center, funded through a $5.5 million grant from the Koch Foundation, will be an interdisciplinary research program "to study the relationship between technology, society and government."
* Regents will be asked to approve a data center and institutional research division in Nebraska Hall on the UNL campus.
