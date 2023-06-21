When the University of Nebraska Board of Regents meets to consider approving a new chancellor for the state's flagship campus, it could also give the administrator a big pay bump over his predecessor.

An amendment to the Board of Regents' agenda for Thursday's meeting includes ratifying the appointment of Rodney D. Bennett to the position of chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Bennett, 56, was named the priority candidate for the position by NU President Ted Carter in May.

He was previously the president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nearly a decade and also worked at the University of Georgia.

With his hire, regents could agree to pay the new leader a base salary of $720,000 -- a 37% increase over the salary paid to Chancellor Ronnie Green, who will retire at the end of the month.

Green's 2023 salary is $525,300, according to NU budget documents.

Bennett, who will also be appointed as a vice president of the NU system -- a title given to all four campus chancellors -- will also receive a deferred compensation package equal to 11.5% of his annual salary that has become a standard perk for NU administrators.

A university spokeswoman said Bennett will also receive a membership to a country club.

Thursday's vote to approve Bennett's hiring follows a state-mandated 30-day vetting process required for NU's top administrators.

Earlier this month, Bennett attended more than 20 public forums with some 1,400 UNL students, faculty, staff, and community leaders to outline his experiences and his vision for the university.

In a statement, Carter said Bennett has a deep appreciation for the land grant university mission and is a champion for student access and success.

"The same qualities that I've seen in Dr. Rodney Bennett have resonated with Nebraskans -- that he is a proven leader and skilled relationship-builder with a bold vision to move our university forward," Carter said. "He is the right person to lead UNL at this pivotal moment for higher education."

Along with Bennett's hire, regents will also consider setting the university's 2023-24 operating budget, approving a 3.5% tuition increase, and approving the sale of alcohol at Volleyball Day in Memorial Stadium later this year.

The board could also move responsibility for oversight of Husker Athletics away from the UNL chancellor and give it to Carter.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Varner Hall Boardroom at 3835 Holdrege St.

