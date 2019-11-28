NU regents to consider room and board rate increases

The cost of living and dining on campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could rise 3% annually over the next three years.
The NU Board of Regents will also consider increasing the room and board rates at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
According to the regents' agenda for Thursday's meeting, the board will consider setting the rate for living in traditional-style residence halls and dining on campus through an all-access meal plan at UNL at $12,185 for the 2020-21, $12,551 in 2021-22 and $12,928 in 2022-23.
The increases "will generate adequate revenues to cover operations and projected debt service" through the 2022-23 school year, the proposal states, and cover increased costs for employees, utilities, food, supplies and other operating expenses.
Rate increases will vary for other types of residence halls at UNL, including suite-style, apartment-style and others.
The 3% increase at UNL comes after five years of 3.5% increases that began in 2015-16 and continued through this year.
Room and board rates at UNO, UNK and NCTA could see similar increases, if regents approve the plan.
In other business for the 9 a.m. meeting in the Varner Hall board room at 3835 Holdrege St.:
* Regents will consider the creation of three academic programs at UNL, including a bachelor's degree program in Regional and Community Forestry, a master's and doctoral program in plant pathology, and the School of Global Integrative Studies.
* The Nebraska gymnastics facility at the Devaney Sports Center will become the "Francis Allen Training Complex" with an affirmative board vote.
