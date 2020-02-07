NU regents OK allowing students to show GPA instead of ACT score

High school students seeking entrance to three University of Nebraska campuses will now be able to show their grade-point average in lieu of their class rank or test score on their applications.
The NU Board of Regents approved adding the third performance requirement to the admissions criteria on Friday, affording students a new option to demonstrate their academic performance.
According to Abby Freeman, UNL's director of admissions, college recruiters were finding more and more high school students, both in Nebraska and elsewhere, weren't being assigned a class rank.
"If you remove class rank, then we were solely reliant on a test score for admissions, which I think that is potentially limiting for some really talented scholars," Freeman said.
UNL collaborated with admissions offices at NU's other undergraduate campuses in Omaha and Kearney to develop the new policy, Freeman said, which expands the existing admissions standards of requiring students to be ranked in the top 50% of their graduating high school class or to score 20 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam or the equivalent on the SAT.
Beginning next year, students applying to UNL, UNO and UNK can also be considered if they earn a minimum 3.0 GPA after their junior year of high school.
Freeman said adding the third performance requirement opens up new opportunities for students and ensures the university remains accessible.
"It's a recognition that to be accessible, you need to have options," she said. "That's really the heart of what matters."
While the language of the new policy would allow students seeking entrance at NU to forgo taking any standardized college-entrance exams if they are ranked in the top half of their graduating class or earn a 3.0 GPA, the university said the policy is not "test-optional."
First-time applicants under the age of 23 must still submit ACT or SAT scores to be eligible to receive scholarships and other financial aid provided by the university, an NU policy brief states.
But Bob Schaeffer, interim executive director of the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, or FairTest, said NU's new policy aligns with other universities who have adopted a test-optional approach to admissions.
"FairTest, which has led the 'test-optional' movement since the late 1980s, has defined that term of art to encompass a variety of institution-specific policies that allow admissions decisions to be made about all or many recent high school graduates without regard to ACT/SAT scores," Schaeffer said.
About 1,100 four-year accredited institutions have adopted test-optional policies over the last three decades, he added, ranging from policies like NU's to "test-blind" standards where admissions professionals won't even consider test results.
Schaeffer said research has shown grades earned in high school, while varied and flawed, are better predictors of a student's college performance than standardized tests.
Test-optional policies also have resulted in greater diversity, both in terms of race and ethnicity, but also in terms of age and socioeconomic background, he added. And universities with those policies have reported more and better-qualified applicants.
"It's a win-win," Schaeffer said. "The college gets a broader, deeper and more diverse pool to select from, and high school students who have been tested to death under No Child Left Behind appreciate institutions will look at them more holistically and not just how well they fill out a bubble on Saturday morning."
Freeman said UNL isn't anticipating significant growth in its enrollment in the near term but will watch how trends change now that the new policy is in place.
"Inherently, we know there will be more people who will be able to benefit from this change," she said.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said the change provides an alternative performance measure for students who attend the growing number of high schools that no longer rank students.
"Our commitment to access means that we want to ensure opportunities for every qualified student to join our University of Nebraska-Lincoln community," he said.
With regents' approval, NU joins Creighton University, which dropped its standardized test requirements last year, and private liberal arts colleges like Nebraska Wesleyan University and Doane University who have moved away from requiring students submit their ACT or SAT scores.
The policy change also allows NU campuses to consider admitting students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, first-generation students, those graduating from high schools with historically low attendance to four-year institutions and "students who have meaningful experience gained from working with individuals from diverse backgrounds" on a special basis, but limits the spots of those students to 25% of an entering class.
Transfer students carrying 24 credits into NU also won't be required to complete core classes, under the policy change approved Friday.
