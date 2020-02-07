NU regents OK allowing students to show GPA instead of ACT score

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schaeffer said research has shown grades earned in high school, while varied and flawed, are better predictors of a student's college performance than standardized tests.

Test-optional policies also have resulted in greater diversity, both in terms of race and ethnicity, but also in terms of age and socioeconomic background, he added. And universities with those policies have reported more and better-qualified applicants.

"It's a win-win," Schaeffer said. "The college gets a broader, deeper and more diverse pool to select from, and high school students who have been tested to death under No Child Left Behind appreciate institutions will look at them more holistically and not just how well they fill out a bubble on Saturday morning."

Freeman said UNL isn't anticipating significant growth in its enrollment in the near term but will watch how trends change now that the new policy is in place.

"Inherently, we know there will be more people who will be able to benefit from this change," she said.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said the change provides an alternative performance measure for students who attend the growing number of high schools that no longer rank students.