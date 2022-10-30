NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders

As the University of Nebraska system works to reverse consecutive years of enrollment losses, its campuses are putting added emphasis on drawing more out-of-state students.

The 49,560 students enrolled on NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney mark the lowest total since 2009, and the 23,805 students counted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reflected its smallest student body since 2008.

The vast majority of NU’s students still hail from the Cornhusker State, but the number of college-bound high school graduates in the state is projected to remain flat before tapering off in 2027, according to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

The result, the commission said in its Comprehensive Statewide Plan for Postsecondary Education, will be “increased competition for traditional-age students, both in-state and out-of-state.”

“Nebraska institutions will intensify efforts to recruit out-of-state students, including international students, and will work harder to retain Nebraska students,” the most recent report states.

Enrollment managers at two NU campuses say they will continue to prioritize recruiting in-state students while also pursuing recruitment opportunities beyond the state’s borders.

James Volkmer, UNL’s interim associate vice chancellor for academic services and enrollment management, said universities in other states with declining college-bound student populations have reached recruiting tentacles into Nebraska.

That’s made in-state recruitment more competitive, Volkmer said in an email, and made UNL realize that it needs to expand its net elsewhere, too, touting its new and renovated facilities, specialized academic programs, and the offerings of the Lincoln community.

“As an institution, we will look to markets with higher populations and competitive in-state markets,” he said.

Last year, UNL began offering what it referred to as a scholarship — what in reality is a discounted tuition rate closer to the per-credit hour cost paid by Nebraska students — to students from California, Colorado, New Jersey and Texas in an attempt to draw more students.

The result was evident in the numbers, according to Volkmer. UNL saw an increase in applications, admissions and deposits for undergraduate students from each of the states included in the pilot project.

It also led UNL to expand the out-of-state recruiting program as recruiters seek to get students to enroll for the 2023-24 school year, while using existing recruiting staff and relationships to reach students.

Chancellor Ronnie Green informed leaders of UNL’s Faculty Senate on Oct. 11 that recruiters were focusing on students from California, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin.

UNL has welcomed more students from each of those states over the last 15 years, according to a review of enrollment trends maintained by the university.

In 2008, for example, there were 214 students from Colorado enrolled at UNL. This year, there are 450.

The number of Kansans attending UNL has grown from 340 to 574 over the same period; enrollment of students from Wisconsin tripled from 68 to 213 in 2019, before tapering off to 182 this fall; and those from Minnesota has more than doubled from 264 in 2008 to 656 this year.

Logan Miller is one of those Minnesotans who came to UNL to fulfill his dream of attending college out of state and preferably in a state capital, which would give the aspiring political science and economics student an up-close view of elected officials at work.

Along with being the center of government in Nebraska, Lincoln’s location — not too far from Miller’s home in the Twin Cities — and a welcoming campus checked several of the boxes he was looking for, he said.

But a big draw for Miller was the financial package UNL was able to offer.

Through the Ruth Leverton Scholarship available to nonresident undergraduate students, Miller said he was able to discount tuition by $13,000 annually, making UNL an attractive option.

Without aid, UNL estimates the cost of attendance for a student from the state living on campus at $27,000 this academic year. It's $44,000 for out-of-state students.

“The main thing was getting a pretty good scholarship,” said Miller, now a junior. “It made it cheaper to go here than the University of Minnesota, and a bit more affordable than other state schools.”

Another NU campus — the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which saw more nonresident students this year even as overall enrollment dropped 3.7% to 6,041 students — is also seeking to discount tuition in order to make itself an attractive option for college students across the country.

UNK began offering in-state tuition prices to students from Colorado and Kansas beginning in the 2018-19 school year and saw an immediate boost in the numbers of students from both states.

The number of Colorado students attending UNK jumped from 97 in 2017, the year before the Advantage Scholarship program began, to 167 students this year. Students attending UNK from Kansas increased from 71 in 2017 to 109 this fall.

The success led UNK to launch the New Nebraskan Scholarship — which, like UNL’s “scholarship” is actually a tuition discount — for any nonresident undergraduate students who move to Kearney to attend classes from anywhere across the U.S.

The offer doesn't apply to online programs.

Kelly Bartling, UNK’s vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing, said the regional campus saw an “immediate, but small” increase in the number of out-of-state students after it was announced ahead of this school year.

“We know we’re going to get the growth,” Bartling said, “it’s a matter of how much growth do we want to get and how many resources do we want to put in to getting it.”

Both UNL and UNK said they see going outside of the state as an economic development opportunity as well. College graduates are more likely to remain near where they earn their degree after graduation, Volkmer and Bartling both said, which carries other potential benefits.

“This strategy helps UNL, but also helps the state’s workforce,” Volkmer said.