The University of Nebraska is offering buyouts to approximately 400 tenured faculty nearing retirement age to its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.
As in previous Voluntary Separation Incentive Programs, faculty aged 62 or older with at least a decade of service to the NU system are eligible to receive a lump-sum payment equal to 80% of their base salary.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the buyout provides a flexible retirement option to senior faculty and allows the university to save money, some of which can be used to hire new faculty.
"Based on past experience, we know a number of faculty may be considering retirement, and the VSIP gives those faculty an attractive option while also creating flexibility in the university's budget to reinvest in priorities or plan for future uncertainty," Green said.
You have free articles remaining.
Applications for the buyout program are open through Dec. 3. UNL will notify faculty who are accepted by Dec. 16.
NU paid out $11 million to about 100 faculty in a 2010 buyout program, when the payout was equal to a full-year's salary, and paid another $9.2 million to 89 faculty in 2014, the last time the program was offered, when eligible faculty could receive 90% of their base pay.
That included 63 out of 256 senior faculty who were eligible at UNL, 22 at UNO and four at UNK.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center did not participate in either of the previous buyout programs, and it is not planning to participate in the 2019 version.