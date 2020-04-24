You are the owner of this article.
NU officials expect to have classes on campus in fall
City Campus Gateway / Entrance
Craig Chandler, University Communications

The University of Nebraska intends to hold in-person classes on all of its campus in the fall, NU President Ted Carter said Friday.

In a message sent out to faculty, staff and students, Carter laid out the plan for the University of Nebraska system to be open in the fall for in-person instruction while taking into consideration the possibility of continued coronavirus restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most colleges and universities across the country to shift to online-only classes. The NU system made the decision to call off the rest of the spring semester's in-person classes in lieu of remote teaching on March 12 and will also continue delivering courses online this summer.

The university system's plan to open classrooms in a few months acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or other adjustments made to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations if they are still in effect.

"In making this decision, we are guided by safety, science and our mission, balancing the enormous value of the on-campus educational experience with our responsibility to protect the health of every member of our community," Carter said.

While on-campus classes have been canceled for now, residence halls for students have remained open. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said Friday in his own message to the university community that keeping the dorms open has provided good experience on how to create the necessary distancing and safely serve the needs of the students. Carter's plan calls for residence halls to be open in the fall, as well.

"We believe by fall individuals will have greater data on their personal exposure, and there will be the ability to equip our community with the tools needed to provide personal protection," Green said.

Carter also said NU will rely on a planning checklist being developed by University of Nebraska Medical Center experts that will cover protocols on cleaning, protective facewear, hygiene, facility use and more.

"Candidly, no one expects us to be back to 'business as usual' come August," Carter said. "Our classes will almost certainly look different, our work arrangements will be different, and while I remain optimistic, we can’t predict how and when concerts, collegiate sports or various extracurricular activities will resume."

A UNL campus COVID-19 task force will examine ways to plan for a successful fall semester and meet the university's education, research and engagement missions, Green said.

"The expertise of our medical center and public health officials will aide our planning for safely and purposefully welcoming students, faculty and staff back into our residence halls, classrooms and offices," Carter said.

