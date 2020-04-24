NU officials expect to have classes on campus in fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska intends to hold in-person classes on all of its campus in the fall, NU President Ted Carter said Friday.

In a message sent out to faculty, staff and students, Carter laid out the plan for the University of Nebraska system to be open in the fall for in-person instruction while taking into consideration the possibility of continued coronavirus restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most colleges and universities across the country to shift to online-only classes. The NU system made the decision to call off the rest of the spring semester's in-person classes in lieu of remote teaching on March 12 and will also continue delivering courses online this summer.

The university system's plan to open classrooms in a few months acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or other adjustments made to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations if they are still in effect.

"In making this decision, we are guided by safety, science and our mission, balancing the enormous value of the on-campus educational experience with our responsibility to protect the health of every member of our community," Carter said.