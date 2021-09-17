NU offers to again waive $45 application fee for in-state students

The University of Nebraska will waive the $45 application fee for in-state undergraduate students between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, the university announced Friday.

The waiver is available for first-time freshmen and transfer students applying to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture for the fall 2022 semester.

To get the application fee waived, students should enter the code "NUforNE" on the online application form.

It's the second year NU has offered to waive the $45 application fee, as the university seeks to expand access and affordability, particularly for new Nebraska students.

"At a time when affordable access to higher education has never been more important, the University of Nebraska is doing everything we can to reduce potential barriers for students and families," President Ted Carter said.

Calling the application fee "real money for so many of our students and families," Carter said waiving it is a "meaningful step we can take to create access and opportunity for the people of our state, especially those who have historically been underrepresented in higher education."

