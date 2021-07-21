NU leaders say they have 'significant concerns' about resolution opposing critical race theory

Responding to criticism from conservative activists and the campaign of Charles Herbster, a Falls City businessman also running for governor, Pillen said in June he opposed the teaching of critical race theory, deriding it as “divisive” and “anti-American,” but said at the time he was speaking as a gubernatorial candidate and not as a regent.

In early July, however, Pillen said he would bring a resolution to the board asking regents to oppose "the imposition" of critical race theory being taught in NU's classrooms, which a Cornell University law professor noted was not an outright ban.

Others in academia say the opposition to critical race theory demonstrates a lack of understanding of what it is, where it is taught and how it is used. Critical race theory is often taught at the graduate level and is used as a way to examine systemic inequities stemming from racial discrimination.

The resolution, which comes as critical race theory has become a flashpoint in the culture war, has drawn opposition from the UNL Faculty Senate, who said it opposed any action “that places any doubt on this commitment to academic freedom in word, by implication, or for personal gain,” and said it would potentially violate Board of Regents’ policy.