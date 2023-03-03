Leaders from the University of Nebraska and two prominent industry groups asked members of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Friday to fund the full state appropriations request over the next biennium.

Last August, the NU Board of Regents approved a proposal to seek a 3% increase in state appropriations from the Legislature for each of the next two years.

The increase sought by NU would have boosted state support to $665 million in 2023-24 and $696 million in 2024-25.

Gov. Jim Pillen — who was a member of the Board of Regents that approved that request before he won the gubernatorial election last November — included a 2% increase to the university system in his budget proposal.

The Appropriations Committee's initial budget reflected Pillen's proposed support for NU with a 2% increase in state support.

Speaking to committee members, NU President Ted Carter described the university's request as "carefully considered, balancing the basic needs of the university with our commitment to being good partners to you."

Carter said the budget request would not cover all of NU's needs and suggested the university would look at some combination of modest tuition increases and budget cuts in order to close any funding gaps.

He added NU has already slashed $75 million from its budget over the last five years to keep its budget balanced, which has eliminated any "low-hanging fruit" the university could cut.

"It is too early to know what kind of tuition increase we might bring to the board," Carter said. "We will not make that decision until after you and your colleagues have completed your work, but I can tell you that we will not balance our budget on the backs of students."

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, who serves as chairman of the board this year, told the committee that "a stable base of state support is crucial to our ability to keep tuition affordable."

In turn, he added, affordable tuition would keep NU accessible to students from Nebraska and elsewhere as the state seeks workers to fill tens of thousands of open positions.

"We need to remain affordable and accessible so every student who wants to pursue a university degree can do so," Clare said. "At the end of the day, more access for students means more workforce for Nebraska."

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, said the university was key to developing the state's workforce and attracting talent to the state.

"This has always been the case, but as we face a growing workforce shortage and a decrease in college enrollment in our institutions of higher education, it's more important than ever that we look to increase enrollment in our colleges and university campuses, to develop our talent pipeline," Slone said.

He also told lawmakers that NU was doing its part to be a good steward of public resources and increase the impact its teaching, research and outreach has on the state.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said the university also played an important role in supporting the state's largest industry — agriculture.

Reducing the reliance on property taxes to fund government remains Nebraska Farm Bureau's top priority, McHargue said, but the organization also backs "maintaining a strong and future-focused university system."

McHargue said the university trains agronomists that work with Nebraska farmers, as well as mechanical engineers and veterinarians that work with producers. In the future, agriculture is going to need more data scientists and computer programmers, he added, all of which are trained at places like NU.

The committee also heard from a pair of student regents, including Nicole Kent, who told senators about her experience at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which offered her a path to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she is now in her third year in the College of Medicine.

"The University of Nebraska provides opportunities for students like me to rise and achieve all that we are capable of," Kent said, "but it takes support from lawmakers like yourselves to maintain high-quality, affordable education."

