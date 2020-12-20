NU joins other universities in alliance to bring Space Command to Offutt

"We're moving fast," Carter told the Journal Star. "None of the other finalists can do anything we're doing here in terms of academic prowess."

If the Department of the Air Force chooses to locate its Space Command in Nebraska over finalists in New Mexico, Florida, Texas, Alabama and Colorado, the university leaders in the alliance said they stand ready to provide support in a number of ways.

First, the alliance envisions working with the Space Command to define its current and future workforce needs and to develop degree and certificate programs that provide a pathway to employment.

Carter said the universities in the alliance already have programs in engineering, cybersecurity, information technology and space law that might help fill roles in an expected civilian workforce of 600-800.

The alliance would also stand ready to support the combatant command with researchers in a wide array of fields, and would be prepared to hammer out technology transfer agreements, if necessary, the op-ed states.

Space Command would also gain access to the Big Ten Academic Alliance and the National Strategic Research Institute, Nebraska's university-affiliated research center that recently renewed a $92 million contract with the U.S. Strategic Command, which is headquartered at Offutt.