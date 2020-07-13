NU joins brief opposing ICE rule for international students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska on Monday joined 180 other universities opposing a new policy to ban or remove international students from the country if their college classes were held exclusively online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NU joined an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and MIT against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security, which announced the new guidance earlier this month.

As the coronavirus began spreading in the U.S. in March, forcing colleges and universities to move classes online for the remainder of the semester, ICE waived requirements that allowed students on F-1 and M-1 visas to take no more than one class online.

In its push for students to return for in-person instruction this fall, the Trump administration announced last week it was reinstating that rule, despite plans by many colleges and universities for online or hybrid class environments beginning this fall.

President Ted Carter said while NU is intending to hold on-campus and in-person classes this fall, the university joined other institutions, including most of the Big Ten Conference, as a show of support for its international students.