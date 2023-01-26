 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU invites public to share input on search for next UNL chancellor

The public is invited to share input during a series of listening sessions in February on the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green has announced his plans to retire in June after seven years in the role.

All members of the university and broader communities are invited to attend the sessions, which will be moderated by AGB Search, the executive firm hired to assist with the search, according to a news release from University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter's office.

The sessions are scheduled Feb. 7, 9, 10. They will be used to gather feedback on the desired qualities of the next UNL chancellor, and opportunities and challenges facing UNL. Feedback will help develop a leadership profile that will be used to advertise the position and recruit candidates.

A list of sessions, including two offered via Zoom, is available at nebraska.edu/unl-chancellor-search and feedback can be submitted at go.unl.edu/unl-chancellor-search.

