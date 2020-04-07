You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NU further restricting number of employees working on campuses
View Comments
editor's pick

NU further restricting number of employees working on campuses

Feature Photo

Daffodils are seen on the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

The University of Nebraska announced that it would further limit the number of employees reporting to campuses to only "those whose physical presence is officially designated as necessary."

In an email sent Tuesday night -- which was signed by President Ted Carter and the chancellors of the campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney -- to NU employees, the closure takes effect Wednesday.

However, with employees possibly needing to return to campus as they transition to working from home, all departments are expected to comply with the order by the end of the week.

Many university workers have already been working remotely for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. Only those with letters signed by the president or chancellors will be expected to report to work in person.

The closure includes student workers and will last for at least two weeks. At that point, university officials will reassess the situation.

UNL cancels in-person summer courses, will refocus efforts online
UNMC coronavirus expert: We're in the second inning
UNL moves big event for prospective Huskers online
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News