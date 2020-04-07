NU further restricting number of employees working on campuses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Nebraska announced that it would further limit the number of employees reporting to campuses to only "those whose physical presence is officially designated as necessary."

In an email sent Tuesday night -- which was signed by President Ted Carter and the chancellors of the campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney -- to NU employees, the closure takes effect Wednesday.

However, with employees possibly needing to return to campus as they transition to working from home, all departments are expected to comply with the order by the end of the week.

Many university workers have already been working remotely for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. Only those with letters signed by the president or chancellors will be expected to report to work in person.

The closure includes student workers and will last for at least two weeks. At that point, university officials will reassess the situation.

