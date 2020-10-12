 Skip to main content
NU Foundation raised $320M last year, received 53,000+ donations
NU Foundation raised $320M last year, received 53,000+ donations

The University of Nebraska Foundation said it saw a record number of new funds committed in support of the university system last year as it raised more than $320 million.

A total of 53,335 individuals and organizations made donations in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the foundation said Monday, helping the charity raise nearly $30 million more than it did in the previous year.

Brian Hastings, president and CEO of the NU Foundation, said the challenges created by the coronavirus highlighted the importance of philanthropic support this year.

"Those who supported the university with a gift of any amount are the true difference-makers, without whom our university would not be what it is today," Hastings said. "And as a result of the pandemic, their support has been more important that ever."

Donors helped support students on all NU campuses, with private-funded scholarships helping more than 10,000 students last year.

NU also said donations often supplement state investment in programs such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Engineering, which includes a renovation of its existing facilities, as well as construction of a new building.

They also helped further research in areas such as food, water and climate, as well as create COVID-19 relief programs for university students and employees.

NU President Ted Carter said philanthropic support helps the university accomplish its mission "to change lives."

"Our donors help make the dream of higher education a reality for thousands of students, they allow us to grow the breadth and stature of our academic programs, and they help us attract the best and brightest talent to our state," Carter said.

