NU Foundation breaks record with $343M in gifts, donations last year

The University of Nebraska Foundation pulled in a record $343 million in gifts and monetary commitments last year, the organization said Monday.

That amount eclipses the $320 million the NU Foundation reported last year, as well as the roughly $290 million reported in 2018-19.

The record-breaking amount came from fewer donors, however.

A total of 46,639 alumni, friends, foundations and corporations gave to the NU Foundation in the 2020-21 fiscal year to support scholarships for students, faculty positions and athletics.

Last year, the foundation reported receiving more than 53,000 donations.

About 20% of students across the NU system — which includes university campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney — received financial support from a privately funded scholarship in the past year.

Gifts were given to support students in nearly every major and college, according to the foundation, which celebrated its 85th anniversary this year.