For four decades, the Esther Freshman Memorial Scholarship has provided awards of $2,500 to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who are academically qualified, of good moral character, and show promise of becoming leaders in their chosen field.

A provision in the last will and testament of Ida Freshman, who bequeathed $195,000 to the University of Nebraska Foundation in honor of her late sister in 1979, will require a court-ordered change after it was determined that it did not comply with federal law, however.

Ida Freshman’s last will, as amended in 1970, stipulated that an applicant “need not be a resident of the State of Nebraska, but must be a citizen or lawful resident of the United States.”

In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Nyquist v. Mauclet, held that it was unconstitutional for a state program providing scholarships for education to discriminate against resident aliens who otherwise qualified for financial aid.

The NU Foundation, with approval of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, applied to Lancaster County District Court in late January to make the change.

“As the provision of the Freshman Will restricting scholarship recipients to natural born United States citizens has become unlawful, the (foundation) seeks to modify the Freshman Will to conform with applicable laws,” the application states.

The change is part of managing more than 11,000 funds providing everything from scholarships to students to endowed positions for faculty to construction of new campus facilities, the NU Foundation said in a statement.

“Donors create the criteria under which they’d like their funds to be awarded, and foundation staff continually monitor and audit these donor funds to ensure they follow all applicable laws,” a foundation spokeswoman said.

Because the Nyquist case focused on financial aid offered by the state of New York and not a private entity like the NU Foundation, the Esther Freshman Scholarship remained as is for more than 40 years.

“Further consideration of this case in the last few years led to a change in our position,” said the foundation, a nonprofit organization that manages an endowment of $2.1 billion.

“We now believe that even though this and other foundation scholarships are private funds, since they are awarded to students of a public institution, it is prudent to apply this decision to foundation scholarships.”

The NU Foundation said it identified the unlawful provision of the Freshman Scholarship during an internal audit done in 2022.

Because Ida Freshman, who split her estate between the NU Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Fund, died in 1977, a decade after the scholarship’s namesake, the foundation worked with an attorney to draft a petition to modify the will.

In a Jan. 24 letter, the attorney general’s office said the change to the will to bring it in line with current law was allowed under state statute.

“Based on the representations made and the information provided, the Office of the Attorney General finds no reason to object to the modification,” Assistant Attorney General Justin McCully wrote.

Both Esther and Ida Freshman grew up in Beatrice and became teachers before retiring to Los Angeles, California.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023