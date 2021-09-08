NU enrollment down overall, but UNMC, UNK see growth

Enrollment at the University of Nebraska dropped 2% this year, even as the number of first-time freshmen, graduate and professional students increased across the system.

NU's total enrollment across its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is 50,653, according to its 2021 fall census.

The university said declines in international students contributed to the overall drop in enrollment this year.

At the same time, NU is enrolling more minority students than ever before. A little more than 1 in 5 students at NU identifies as a minority, nearly double the amount from a decade ago.

NU President Ted Carter said the increased diversity of the student body "is truly an achievement to celebrate."

"Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our fundamental mission of providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education to students and families," Carter said.

Enrollment dropped 2.7% at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln compared to last year, a figure the flagship campus attributed to a 13.5% dip in international students as well as a record 3,600 degrees awarded last spring.