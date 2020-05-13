NU eliminates 20 positions amid budget challenges; NWU furloughs 50 full-time employees

Three open positions were also eliminated, including an internal auditor, an attorney in the general counsel's office, and a senior adviser to the president.

On Wednesday, 13 employees in the university's Information Technology Services division, who perform a range a duties keeping the technology systems running across the university, were also notified their positions were being cut.

Those included 12 full-time employees and one temporary position.

In all, $1.6 million was cut from Varner Hall — about 10% of the central administration workforce — and $840,000 from the IT office, according to spokeswoman Melissa Lee.

To begin managing the projected $50 million budget shortfall, NU has also implemented a hiring freeze, suspended all travel, ordered a review of capital construction projects and ordered its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney to cut spending by 3% for the remainder of the year.

Carter also asked employees to continue thinking about the "next normal" in higher education.

"For those of us in Varner Hall, this will almost certainly mean doing more with less, and finding new, more efficient ways of accomplishing our work," he said. "Some of those conversations will not be easy."