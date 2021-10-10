NU capitalizing on historic financing for deferred maintenance projects

Regents also approved a pair of projects at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, one completing an air-handler replacement project for roughly $10 million, and another to complete a $15 million water heating project.

“A lot of times, these don’t sound like flashy projects,” Carter said, but they are the type of maintenance project the new funding mechanism was designed to finance.

Many of the projects being brought forward are those that may not interest donors but are important to improving the core work being done on a university campus.

“Our faculty deserve teaching and lab spaces that reflect their amazing talents, and our students deserve excellent spaces for learning and working,” Carter said.

All told, NU has directed $103 million in deferred maintenance funds, including $26.5 million to about three dozen small projects, the university said.

Chris Kabourek, vice president for business and finance, said IRS rules on tax-exempt debt mean the university will need to spend the $400 million within 36 to 60 months.

“We just can’t sit on this, so we’ve got to get it out the door,” Kabourek said.