NU anticipates $50 million hit from economic fallout of coronavirus

University of Nebraska administrators are anticipating a $50 million hit to the system's budget for the spring semester alone as part of the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, NU President Ted Carter said unexpected costs and revenue losses have created "significant budgetary challenges."
"While there are too many unknowns at this stage to fully quantify the impact, housing refunds, athletic and event cancellations, frontline health care costs and other factors will result in a shortfall of at least $50 million this fiscal year," Carter wrote.
"And as we prepare for next year's budget, which begins in just over two months, our revenues are likely to take a significant hit even under the very best of circumstances," he added.
To prepare for the coming financial troubles, Carter said NU would:
* Implementing a hiring freeze, with exceptions only for "mission-critical" positions.
* Cut spending by 3% in the final quarter of the fiscal year at each of its four campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as at the central administration office.
* Limit travel and major purchases to those that are "time-sensitive."
* Review capital construction projects to see if any can be delayed.
"Each of these steps is designed to preserve as much cash as possible in the short term to help us address the challenges ahead," Carter said.
NU is watching as state tax receipts and the ongoing budgetary process at the state level before it decides on programmatic cuts or salary reductions, he added, as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
The newest round of cuts comes on the heels of a major belt-tightening across the university system less than two years ago.
Throughout 2017 and 2018, NU and 10 "budget response teams" worked to close a $46 million budget gap caused by a loss in state appropriations and increased operational and staffing costs.
Closing the budget shortfall required an increase to tuition charged to students -- 5.4% in the first year and 3.2% in the second year -- as well as a series of budget cuts across several non-academic areas of the university system and leaving several openings unfilled.
At UNL, that meant eliminating a total of 31 positions, as well as shifting funding for other campus efforts to fees or other cash funds.
Amid news of a new round of cuts, Carter said there is some good news for the university's financial position as well as for students and employees.
The recently enacted CARES Act -- the federal stimulus package passed a few weeks ago to combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic -- will provide some relief to students and campuses, although it's unclear how.
NU is seeking further guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, he said.
The university is also planning "several affordability initiatives" that it hopes to announce soon in an effort to make NU "even more accessible" to current and future students, Carter said.
The president, who is nearing 100 days on the job, said it's his goal when the pandemic subsides for NU to be "a University system that got it right" by putting students and employees first and adapted to the "next normal" for higher education.
"Capturing those opportunities will depend on our resolve and unity now," Carter said.
Video, photos: Creating community during crisis
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Sarpy County help
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Doctoral dissertation
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Kids yoga
10 puppies
Dance recital with Dad
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.