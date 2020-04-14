NU anticipates $50 million hit from economic fallout of coronavirus

"Each of these steps is designed to preserve as much cash as possible in the short term to help us address the challenges ahead," Carter said.

NU is watching as state tax receipts and the ongoing budgetary process at the state level before it decides on programmatic cuts or salary reductions, he added, as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.

The newest round of cuts comes on the heels of a major belt-tightening across the university system less than two years ago.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, NU and 10 "budget response teams" worked to close a $46 million budget gap caused by a loss in state appropriations and increased operational and staffing costs.

Closing the budget shortfall required an increase to tuition charged to students -- 5.4% in the first year and 3.2% in the second year -- as well as a series of budget cuts across several non-academic areas of the university system and leaving several openings unfilled.

At UNL, that meant eliminating a total of 31 positions, as well as shifting funding for other campus efforts to fees or other cash funds.

Amid news of a new round of cuts, Carter said there is some good news for the university's financial position as well as for students and employees.