NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

"I think young men and women, whether they’re coming out of high school or wondering whether or not they’re going to come back, they want to know that their campus is going to be open," Carter said. "We’ve become very good at doing the online education and that will still be a process that’s available and that’s a process that we’ll go back to should the situation dictate that. But you get a much different experience by being in residence on the campus. This is a whole-person education."

While on-campus classes have been canceled for now, residence halls for students have remained open. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green said Friday that keeping the dorms open has provided good experience on how to create the necessary distancing and safely serve the needs of the students.

"We believe by fall individuals will have greater data on their personal exposure, and there will be the ability to equip our community with the tools needed to provide personal protection," Green said.

A UNL campus COVID-19 task force will be working in the coming months to examine ways to ensure a successful and safe fall semester while meeting the university's education, research and engagement missions, Green said.