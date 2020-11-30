 Skip to main content
NSAA moves unified bowling championships from Lincoln to Omaha
NSAA moves unified bowling championships from Lincoln to Omaha

NSAA Unified Bowling, 12.9

Lincoln Southeast's assistant coach Karen Krull (from left), Mindy Bartels and head coach Tyler Mathers cheer on the Knights at the NSAA unified bowling championships in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

With indoor team sports suspended in Lincoln through at least the end of this week, the Nebraska School Activities Association has pulled another championship event from the local calendar.

The unified bowling championships, scheduled for Dec. 7, will be staged at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha, according to a tweet from the NSAA on Monday afternoon. The unified bowling championships were to have been played at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

A look at what the city's suspension of youth sports in Lincoln bans (and what it doesn't)

It's unclear if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department plans to lift its three-week suspension on youth sports or extend it. However, the current local directed health measure, effective through Dec. 18, limits the size of indoor gatherings to 10 people with some exceptions.

The eight teams comprising the championship field were to be determined in districts on Monday and Tuesday. With indoor sports banned, Lancaster County teams were not able to participate in district tournaments.

Unified bowling is a collaboration between the NSAA and Special Olympics Nebraska.

Earlier, the NSAA shifted scheduled state football championship games in Classes A through D-2 from Memorial Stadium to the home fields of participating teams.

Bazil and his Rocket teammates have their own hoops practice after winter sports stoppage

