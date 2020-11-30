NSAA moves unified bowling championships from Lincoln to Omaha

With indoor team sports suspended in Lincoln through at least the end of this week, the Nebraska School Activities Association has pulled another championship event from the local calendar.

The unified bowling championships, scheduled for Dec. 7, will be staged at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha, according to a tweet from the NSAA on Monday afternoon. The unified bowling championships were to have been played at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

It's unclear if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department plans to lift its three-week suspension on youth sports or extend it. However, the current local directed health measure, effective through Dec. 18, limits the size of indoor gatherings to 10 people with some exceptions.

The eight teams comprising the championship field were to be determined in districts on Monday and Tuesday. With indoor sports banned, Lancaster County teams were not able to participate in district tournaments.

Unified bowling is a collaboration between the NSAA and Special Olympics Nebraska.

Earlier, the NSAA shifted scheduled state football championship games in Classes A through D-2 from Memorial Stadium to the home fields of participating teams.

