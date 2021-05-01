NSAA honors state champions in annual journalism contest

NORFOLK — Papillion-La Vista, Columbus Scotus and Yutan earned the sweepstakes titles in the NSAA state journalism contest last week.
Sweepstakes winners are determined based on individual finishes in 25 contest categories.
Students who advanced through preliminary competitions competed in Norfolk on Monday and Tuesday. Winners were announced on Friday.
Class A
SWEEPSTAKES
1. Papillion-La Vista 398; 2. Millard North 376; 3. Millard West 354; 4. Papillion-La Vista South 226; 5. Omaha Marian 196.
CATEGORY WINNERS
GENERAL: Advertising--Madison Genoways, Omaha Marian; editorial cartoon--Benjamin Erickson, Papillion-LV South; editorial writing--Emma Baker, Millard West; entertainment review--Livia Ziskey, Omaha Central; headline writing--Jessica Brusnahan, Omaha Marian; info graphic--Naomi Delkamiller, Omaha Marian.
NEWSPAPER: column writing--Gnally Boukar, Bellevue West; feature writing--Isabella Luzarraga, Millard North; news writing--Isabella Luzarraga, Millard North; sports feature writing--Cambri Rolfes, Elkhorn South; sports writing--Anthony Rubek, Papillion-La Vista; in-depth coverage--Millard North (Sidney Anderson, Isabella Luzarraga, Rachel Kriesfeld, Sneha Selvaraj, Lilianne Taylor); layout--Bridget Neville, Millard North.
YEARBOOK: feature writing--Izabel Diaz, Lincoln Southwest; sports writing--Caleb De La Cruz, Omaha Westside; theme writing--Isabella Fonfara Drewel, Papillion-La Vista; layout--Jessica Holcomb, Fremont; theme development--Gretna (Samantha Chase, Delany Jepsen, Sophia Allen).
PHOTO: photo/artistic illustration--Madison Genoways, Omaha Marian; sports--Anna Burton, Millard West; news feature--Jamie Reiff, Omaha Central.
BROADCAST: news story--Alayna Kustka, Papillion-LV South; sports story--Krystin Collins, Papillion-LV South; feature story--Jenna Reynolds, Dana Summers, Millard West; public service announcement--Sree Kolli, Laira Qureishi, Millard North.
Class B
SWEEPSTAKES
1. Columbus Scotus 302; 2. Elkhorn 252; 3. Adams Central 240; 4. Scottsbluff 230; 5. Northwest, 182.
CATEGORY WINNERS
GENERAL: Advertising--Kyto Warner, Adams Central; editorial cartoon--Jacie Boelhower, Adams Central; editorial writing--MacKenzie Mercer, Scottsbluff; entertainment review--Emelia Richling, Northwest; headline writing--Ava Imhof, Scottsbluff; info graphic--Sophia Walsh, North Platte.
NEWSPAPER: column writing--Vanessa Harpold, Scottsbluff; feature writing--Beckett Allen, North Platte; news writing--Janae Rusher, Columbus Scotus; sports feature writing--Brandon Orgilbold, Elkhorn North; sports writing--Jack Sorensen, Mount Michael; in-depth coverage--Elkhorn (Sydney Kucera, Kayli Comine, Sofia Hartman, Faith Herbers); layout--Christina Brooks, Adams Central.
YEARBOOK: feature writing--Brynn Novotny, Fairbury; sports writing--Brynn Novotny, Fairbury; theme writing--Liah Haines, Lexington; layout--Damarys Garcia-Sybert, Ralston; theme development--North Platte (Paige Anthony, Olivia Eckel, Patricia Angeli Maizo).
PHOTO: photo/artistic illustration--Isabel Johnson, Elkhorn; sports--Morgan Smith, Lexington; news feature--Dante Boelhower, Adams Central.
BROADCAST: news story--Gabriel Lorenzo, Jacob Kaminski, Northwest; sports story--Juan Zapata, Parker Janky, Northwest; feature story--Conner Wells, Cody Swinarski, St. Paul; public service announcement--Alyssa Earl, Alejandro Cabello-Munster, Northwest.
Class C
SWEEPSTAKES
1. Yutan 418; 2. Southern Valley 334; 3. Conestoga 252; 4. Doniphan-Trumbull 236; 5. Grand Island CC 232..
CATEGORY WINNERS
GENERAL: Advertising--Leann Hawkins, Tekamah-Herman; editorial cartoon--Alyssa Charging Thunder, Gordon-Rushville; editorial writing--John McConnell, Conestoga; entertainment review--Austin Keiser, Yutan; headline writing--Koby Bales, Grand Island CC; info graphic--Kinzee Derr, Harvard.
NEWSPAPER: column writing--Lucas Niewohner, Tekamah-Herman; feature writing--Ashley Nierman, Harvard; news writing--Zahna Reutzel, Harvard; sports feature writing--Kayla Kennedy, Doniphan-Trumbull; sports writing--Jack Fiegener, Falls City SH; in-depth coverage--Southern Valley (Reagan Bennett, Alisha Bock, Abree Karash, Ashton Kirkendall, Shelby Rickert); layout--Hayden Price, Grand Island CC.
YEARBOOK: feature writing--Bryce Kolc, Yutan; sports writing--Kajetan Hubl, Grand Island CC; theme writing--Danni McKnight, Dorchester; layout--Taylor McClatchey, Conestoga; theme development--Yutan (Mya Hays, Kaden Hufstedler, Haley Kube).
PHOTO: photo/artistic illustration--Olivia Priefert, Conestoga; sports--Angela Messere, Grand Island CC; news feature--Jackson Brundieck, Lutheran NE.
BROADCAST: news story--Karina Rodriguez Rodriguez, Roxana Rodriguez, Wood River; sports story--Olivia Priefert, Conestoga; feature story--Olivia Priefert, Conestoga; public service announcement--Kyla Holeman, Avery Essink, Sandy Creek.