{{featured_button_text}}
NRC Health awards $4.4K scholarships to 6 UNL students

NRC Health has awarded 2019 Mike Hays Sales Center Scholarships to (from left) Alex Hoffman, Allison Weber, Ryan Kalkwarf, Jenna Zeleny, Kayleen Mourey and (not pictured) Hannah Krajicek. In partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the annual scholarship rewards the top-performing students in the UNL College of Business Center for Sales Excellence certificate program. Each recipient received $4,400 to be applied toward their tuition and fees during the 2019-2020 school year. The scholarship program began in 2018.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments