Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

Kelli Cederdahl’s sign said it all, really: Hello and good-bye and oh-how-we’ve-missed-you, all wrapped up in a bit of humor and delivered in black Sharpie and cardboard.

You might have taken senior skip day a little too far. …

The Lincoln East art teacher, appropriately masked, stood alongside a line of other East teachers Tuesday morning holding signs — Congratulations! Way to Go Spartans! We will miss you! — and cheering as the school’s seniors drove along the street that loops across the west end of the school.

“Oh, my gosh, I couldn’t sleep last night — I was so excited to get here,” said Cederdahl.

It was a small gesture, a way to mark the end of their final school year as seniors came to return their Chromebooks, pick up anything they’d left at school and grab their cap and gown for a graduation ceremony that remained uncertain.

Just how — and whether — schools would be able to do anything to mark the end of the year as some students turned in school belongings was up in the air for a while, but eventually district officials gave schools the go-ahead.