Northeast special education program shifts to remote learning because of staff and student quarantines
The Life Skills program at Lincoln Northeast is the latest Lincoln Public Schools special-education program to shift temporarily to fully remote instruction because of the large number of staff and students in quarantine.

The program, which has 12 students, will be fully remote until Nov. 23, according to a family message sent home to parents, which notes siblings of life skills students can still attend school.

Northeast is the sixth special-education program to temporarily shift to fully remote learning because of staff and student quarantines. Others are programs at Arnold and Huntington elementary schools, Goodrich Middle School, Lincoln East High and the Independence Academy, a job-skills program for students ages 18-21.

Special-education programs are especially at risk for close contacts that require quarantining because students in those programs are more likely to have mask exemptions or not wear them as consistently, LPS officials have said. There also are times when staff must restrain students, too, which requires more close contact.

Students in life skills programs learn vocational skills, home care, self-hygiene skills, cooking and other skills to help them live independently when they graduate.

Special Education Director Jenny Fundus said teaching the classes remotely works pretty well, with paraeducators working in Zoom "breakout rooms" with a few students on different skills. Some of the quarantined teachers are able to teach from home, she said.

Special-education classes aren't the only ones to temporarily go remote. Beattie fifth graders and Everett Elementary early-education students also had to shift temporarily to remote learning because of large numbers of students or staff in quarantine.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

