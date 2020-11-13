Northeast special education program shifts to remote learning because of staff and student quarantines

The Life Skills program at Lincoln Northeast is the latest Lincoln Public Schools special-education program to shift temporarily to fully remote instruction because of the large number of staff and students in quarantine.
The program, which has 12 students, will be fully remote until Nov. 23, according to a family message sent home to parents, which notes siblings of life skills students can still attend school.
Northeast is the sixth special-education program to temporarily shift to fully remote learning because of staff and student quarantines. Others are programs at Arnold and Huntington elementary schools, Goodrich Middle School, Lincoln East High and the Independence Academy, a job-skills program for students ages 18-21.
Special-education programs are especially at risk for close contacts that require quarantining because students in those programs are more likely to have mask exemptions or not wear them as consistently, LPS officials have said. There also are times when staff must restrain students, too, which requires more close contact.
Students in life skills programs learn vocational skills, home care, self-hygiene skills, cooking and other skills to help them live independently when they graduate.
Special Education Director Jenny Fundus said teaching the classes remotely works pretty well, with paraeducators working in Zoom "breakout rooms" with a few students on different skills. Some of the quarantined teachers are able to teach from home, she said.
Special-education classes aren't the only ones to temporarily go remote. Beattie fifth graders and Everett Elementary early-education students also had to shift temporarily to remote learning because of large numbers of students or staff in quarantine.
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!